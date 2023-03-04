RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept an aircraft heading into London, according to Aviation Highlights.

The aircraft was en route to London Southend Airport however was escorted up the county before landing at London Stansted Airport.

The RAF jets were reportedly scrambled from Coningsby, with hundreds in the midlands area hearing a sonic boom sound.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement there was no concern.

A spokesman said: “We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county.

“We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us.”

Essex Police has issued a statement regarding the incident.

A spokesman said: "A flight has been diverted to Stansted Airport after communications with the pilot had been lost.

"The plane, which had been flying from Iceland to Nairobi via Southend was escorted to the airport by RAF jets and landed shortly before 12.50pm today (Saturday, March 4).

"Two people - a pilot and co-pilot – were on board.

"Officers engaged with them and carried out enquiries are satisfied there was a loss of contact due to an equipment malfunction and nothing of any concern.

"The plane and those on board have now been released to continue their journey."