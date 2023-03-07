Jack Luckham, 23, of St Osyth Road, Clacton, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, namely cannabis and cocaine, as well as a dangerous driving incident in 2020.

Luckham admitted two counts concerned with supplying cocaine between May 30 last year and February 7 but denied two counts of possessing cannabis and cocaine on February 6.

Speaking at a sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, Terence Woods, prosecuting, detailed the dangerous driving incident.

He said: "Mr Luckham was pulled over on June 9, 2020, when he initially stopped to speak to officers and then accelerated away after police approached his vehicle.

"Police pursued him with blue lights and sirens as he took a route through Clacton driving in excess of 60 miles per hour in a built-up area with a 30mph limit.

"Nine other vehicles had to brake or swerve to avoid a collision and officers observed Mr Luckham lost control of his vehicle several times."

Mr Luckham stopped again for police before driving off again, eventually abandoning his vehicle and being restrained by officers who found cannabis in his possession, the court heard.

Police launched an investigation into a drugs line last April and obtained a production order in August.

The court heard the investigation suggested there had been more than 1,000 drug sales on the line and a raid of Luckham's address found 7.25g of cocaine and 12g of cannabis as well as cash, digital scales and several mobile phones.

The court heard that when he was arrested on February 6, Luckham told police: "I'll be completely honest I just earned some quid on the side but I ain't doing nothing big."

Luckham was handed a two year jail sentence, suspended for 20 months, and ten months for dangerous driving, suspended for 20 month, to run concurrently. He was also banned from driving for four years.

The judge said: “Factors in this case such as Mr Luckham’s family situation, his care for his disabled mother, younger siblings and the frank letters I received from his mother and himself as well as having a taste of custody since being remanded on February 7, have led me to this decision.”

In his letter, Luckham said: “Drugs are for mugs and I want to stay clean.”