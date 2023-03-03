Wayne Dowset, 40, is also wanted in relation to an investigation into a suspected breach of a restraining order.

He is described as white, slim and 5ft 5ins tall.

He has links to Cambridge, Cornwall, Suffolk, and Leicestershire.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to Wayne Dowset in connection with an investigation into malicious communications and breach of a restraining order.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please report it online."

Contact Essex Police online at essex.police.uk/digital101, quoting crime reference number 42/6595/23.