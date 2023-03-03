POLICE are hunting for a man who is wanted in connection with an investigation into malicious communications in Clacton.
Wayne Dowset, 40, is also wanted in relation to an investigation into a suspected breach of a restraining order.
He is described as white, slim and 5ft 5ins tall.
He has links to Cambridge, Cornwall, Suffolk, and Leicestershire.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to Wayne Dowset in connection with an investigation into malicious communications and breach of a restraining order.
"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please report it online."
Contact Essex Police online at essex.police.uk/digital101, quoting crime reference number 42/6595/23.
