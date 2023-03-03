Clacton RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched to the aid of the woman at about 8am on Wednesday in the sea between Nelson Road and Marine Parade West.

It is understood the woman was found unresponsive in the water before she was brought ashore by crews, who performed CPR in a bid to save her life.

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said: “Our crews immediately started to employ their casualty care training administering CPR and oxygen.

“Shortly after, a volunteer crew member and qualified paramedic arrived upon the scene and assisted with additional emergency care using an AED device, continued CPR and support of the casualty’s airway.

“Care continued to be provided for a number of minutes until the East of England Ambulance Service arrived on the scene, followed shortly afterwards by the Essex Air Ambulance.”

Specially qualified advanced paramedics from the air ambulance provided additional care to the woman.

She was taken to Colchester Hospital, where it is understood she sadly died just after 12pm despite efforts to revive her.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in water off Clacton.

“Just after 8am, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Clacton and Walton and an inshore lifeboat from Clacton RNLI were sent to the scene.

“A casualty was recovered by the lifeboat and passed into the care of East of England Ambulance Service.”

David Wells, Clacton lifeboat station’s operations manager, commended the crew members for their efforts to save the woman’s life.

“It was a very quick launch and crews responded well to the situation which needed urgent attention,” he said.

Crews were stood down by the coastguard and returned to the station by 10am.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Trust said: "We were called just after 8am on March 1 to Hastings Avenue in Clacton after a person had been rescued from the sea.

"Two ambulances, a senior paramedic, and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Advanced life support was given to the patient before they were transported to Colchester Hospital."

A police spokesman added: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a woman on a beach near Hastings Avenue, Clacton at around 8.15am Wednesday.

"We attended along with our colleagues from the ambulance service and HM Coastguard.

"The woman was taken to hospital but, sadly, died. Her death is not being treated as suspicious."