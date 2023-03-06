Jack Daniel Smith, 25, of St Osyth Road, Clacton, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and taking a vehicle without consent.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Smith was seen riding a motorcycle “irrationally” near his ex’s flat in Dovercourt on August 21 before making a “gun sign with his fingers” towards her new partner.

Four days later he attacked the new partner while he was walking his dog.

Benjamin Burge, prosecuting, said: “The defendant pulled up outside the flat, removed his crash helmet and started to attack him with it, hitting him in the back of the head.

“He went to strike him again, but fortunately [the victim] was able to raise his arm to defend himself, causing the helmet to hit his hand.

“The defendant swung a few more times, which missed, before jumping back on his bike and riding off.”

Smith later jumped on the bonnet of the victim’s car, smashing the windscreen, the court heard.

Daniel O’Malley, mitigating, said: “All of this is no-one’s fault but his and the fact he recognises that is at least a positive step, albeit a very small step.

“He wants to recalibrate and restock at the age of 25 and, in short, grow up.”

The court heard Smith has 29 previous convictions for 47 offences.

Recorder Gabrielle Jan Posner said it is at least the seventh time Smith had breached restraining orders.

Jailing Smith for a total of two years for the two breaches, she told him: “You seem to have no regard as to the stress, anxiety and misery you cause.

“You are only 25 years of age, yet you have an appalling record.”

Smith was also sentenced to eight months in jail for the assault and two months for criminal damage, which will run concurrently.

Smith also admitted driving without a vehicle without a licence and insurance and was banned from the roads for two years after his sentence.