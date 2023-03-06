Pool covers, to reduce heat loss, and LED lighting are to be fitted at Tendring Council’s three centres in Clacton, Dovercourt and Walton.

As well as being more environmentally-friendly, the measures will also help the council to save money long-term.

The council set aside £250,000 towards such measures in the budget, and contracts will be awarded soon for the installation work to be carried out.

Exact details of the work programme are being finalised, and the leisure centres said they will update users once these are confirmed.

Alex Porter, then council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the investment would help towards delivery of the council’s climate action goals.

“These are simple, practical measures which will help to reduce our energy usage, and of course in turn our bills, in turn contributing to our net-zero carbon target,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing the finished results once the pool covers and LED lighting has been installed.”

Michael Talbot, the council’s cabinet member for environment, added: “It is these sorts of measures which we are looking to put in place right across the authority to reduce our carbon footprint and impact on the environment.”