The Tendring/Colchester Border Garden Community is a planned new settlement laying between Colchester and Elmstead Market, and forms part of the adopted Local Plan for Tendring and Colchester.

Tendring Council voted on Thursday night to send the development plan for the garden community out for formal consultation, following backing of the TCB joint committee.

The decision is subject to Colchester City Council also agreeing to send the plan for consultation, with the topic on the agenda for its next scheduled full council meeting on March 23.

If approved, then consultation will take place in May and June.

A Planning Inspector will then assess whether the plan is sound and complaint with planning policy.

Frinton councillor Nick Turner, chairman of the joint committee, said: “We look forward to going out to consultation on this exciting plan, which will help to shape future growth in our area through garden community principles, subject of course to agreement by our partners at Colchester City Council.

“When the consultation commences I strongly encourage people to take part and have their say on the development plan.”