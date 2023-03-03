It was feared that money would not be made available for community events after cash-strapped Tendring Council bosses last month warned councillors they would need to decide between funding services or coronation parties.

Last year district councillors were each given £1,000 to support events and parties in their wards for Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond jubilee.

Frinton and Walton celebrated the jubilee in style with street parties in Connaught Avenue and High Street, along with a beacon lighting event at the Naze.

Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen last month asked Tendring Council’s cabinet members whether cash would again be set aside for events to mark the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

Officials said they were concerned about funding celebrations given cuts in local authority grants from central government and sky-rocketing costs.

But council leader Neil Stock announced at a meeting of the council on Thursday that councillors could apply for £200 to be spent on community events to celebrate the coronation in their wards.

He said: “After much searching down the back of the sofa, we have managed to come up with an amount of £200 per member to put towards celebrations for his majesty the King’s coronation on June 6.

“It’s not a huge amount of money, but it is something - and we can do something in our communities with that to honour his majesty the King’s celebration.”

Mr Allen thanked Mr Stock for making money available for the celebrations.

“Deep down we know we needed to do something,” he said.

“My own ward of Frinton and neighbouring Walton are getting together and putting spectacular days on again for local residents.

“And this will go a great way to helping them to ease the pain of trying to find the money to pay for all this.”

It is understood that plans are underway for a street party in Frinton’s Connaught Avenue and for a community event at Walton’s Millennium Square.