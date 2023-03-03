This is a one-off opportunity for families to experience the magic of Lapland just before Christmas.

The winter flight to Lapland from Southend Airport departs on December 22, 2024, at 8am.

It then returns at 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 24.

It comes as a special package, from £1,919 per adult, which includes the two night stay along with a number of activities.

The activities range from a reindeer barn show, a festive Gala dinner, and a performance from the elves in a real igloo.

You can then even follow Santa’s flow trail he left behind by a snowmobile sleigh for your private meeting with the man himself.

For more details, visit https://www.santaslapland.com

The news comes after Stansted Airport said it is introducing a new flight to Bergen in Norway next month.

The new flight will link the Essex airport to Scandinavia and will offer travellers from London and the east of England easy access to Norway's famous fjords.

Widerøe, the largest regional airline in Scandinavia, will operate a twice-weekly service to the country’s second-largest city using a 110-seat Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.

Starting on March 26, flights will depart London Stansted at 6.40pm on Fridays and 11.30am on Sundays with prices for one-way fares starting at £59.