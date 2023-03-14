The Clacton Ride Out takes place every year around Easter time to commemorate the infamous and well-documented clash between the Mods and Rockers 1964.

Since relaunching nine years ago the Chelmsford to Clacton trip, which attracts hundreds of scooterists, has raised thousands for the Bobby Moore Cancer Trust.

Organisers of the event, which stops in Colchester and also collects for Cancer Research UK, say they have always had a good relationship with Tendring Council.

This year, however, those involved in the ride out feel the authority is being deliberately difficult in order to prevent scooterists from descending on the seafront.

Del Ansell, from Clacton, said: “The council wanted us to hire over 100 traffic cones, pick them up, take them back and pay £10 each for any damaged or lost cones.

“When I complained and said that money would come out of our charity they have said they would not supply the cones at all even though they always have before.

“We have never had any problems before but now they are saying no cones on Marine Parade East because it causes traffic problems, even after years no trouble.”

According to concerned Mr Ansell, council bosses have said the hundreds of riders can park in Pier Avenue and Pier Gap, but nowhere else.

Due to the volume of scooterists taking part, however, the former representative for the Vespa Club of Britain feels those two roads alone will not be enough.

“It is getting bigger every year and we are expecting at least 300 this year, but we are worried about riders being fined for parking,” he added.

“The town loves to see the scooters and it brings a lot of money into the area."

Bosses at Tendring Council, however, have now said cones have not been provided for the event for several years after they were previously mis-used to close surrounding roads.

“Double yellow lines are in place around the area to prevent parking around this busy junction, which considerably reduces the need for cones,” a spokesman said.

“With Pier Avenue and Pier Gap closed there is ample parking for event participants, and we have also allowed parking on the lower promenade – as we did last year – to provide additional space.

“While we always encourage and welcome charitable activities it must be remembered we also have a duty to our taxpayers.

"If we carried the cost of placing, collecting and replacing damaged cones at every charity event which needed them it would put a serious burden on us as an authority.

"We have not yet made a decision on charging this event for cones."