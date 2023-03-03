Tendring Council is using the site of the former Starlings garage and Queens Head Hotel to create a new public space, 51-space car park and public toilet.

The design will allow the site to be used for one-off events such as Christmas markets or travelling fairs.

The council purchased the town centre site at the end of 2020 after complex negotiations and a topping out ceremony took place last month.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, council leader Neil Stock said work to create the new space was progressing well.

He said: “This is an example of our commitment to improving public spaces, but also of our dogged determination to prevail in the face of problems and cost increases and other unforeseen delays.

“These projects don’t always go as smoothly as we might like, but at Tendring Council we have a great track record of finding solutions to the most intractable problems and delivering in the face of adversity.

“I acknowledge that this project has taken way longer than we hoped it would, but it is still going to be a triumph for this council and for this district.”