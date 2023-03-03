Very cold air will spread across the UK from Monday – bringing snow and a risk of ice, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Weather warnings are likely from the start of next week due to the expected conditions, according to the Met Office.

Together the organisations are warning that all regions of England will experience cold weather from 1 am on Monday (March 6) to midnight on Wednesday (March 8).

Frost is likely in Essex at the beginning of the week due to freezing temperatures overnight (Image: Canva)

Chris Almond, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week. Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

Essex weather forecast for the beginning of next week

Current Met Office pages for Essex suggest that no snow is forecast for the moment, but temperatures will become very cold.

For example, Southend will see temperatures between 2C and 7C on Monday, but it will feel more like between -1C and 4C.

On Tuesday, it is set to be even worse as temperatures will be between 2C and 4C, but it will feel like it is between -2C and 0C.

Temperatures will feel a couple of degrees colder than they actually are during Monday and Tuesday (Image: Canva)

Finally, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, it will drop to 0C, which will feel more like -5C.

Colchester is set to be quite similar, with it feeling as low as -3C at 6 am on Monday, despite it being 1C in actuality.

Again Tuesday will be worse with it reaching 0C at 9 pm with it dropping to as low as -2C in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

For the East of England as a whole, the Met Office says: "Brighter spells and scattered showers Sunday and Monday, cold overnight with a risk of frost. Becoming increasingly colder Tuesday with wintry showers, mainly on coasts but possible inland later."

UKHSA gives advice for freezing temperatures

The UKHSA is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the weather, such as people with medical conditions or over the age of 65.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”