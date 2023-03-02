Worked started earlier this year to install the state-of-the-art kitchen at Milsoms Restaurant in Stratford Road.

Sue Tasker, head of sales and marketing at the Milsom Hotels and Restaurants group, said the investment in the kitchen is in the region of £550,000 along with an additional £50,000 to upgrade the power supply.

"Work commenced early in January and the hard-working chefs and front-of-house teams have worked wonders with the temporary marquee kitchen situated on the terrace," she said.

"The project involved Salix Kitchen Designers and Fitters and includes an Athanor cook suite, designed and made in France.

"Athanor is the Rolls Royce of kitchens and it is the same as the one fitted in the Talbooth Restaurant in 2017.

"We have also invested in a new generator to ensure that we can remain open every day, regardless of a power outage.

"The new kitchen is more energy efficient and we have fitted EV chargers so customers have the option to charge their cars while dining or staying with us."

To see the menu and to find out more, go to milsomhotels.com/milsoms.