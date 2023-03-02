A TONNE of smuggled pork has been seized as part of a bid to reduce the chances of an African Swine Fever outbreak in the UK.
As part of a joint operation, Border Force and the Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority (SCPHA) searched traffic entering the ports of Harwich and Felixstowe from the EU.
The teams looked for pork that doesn’t meet new standards set by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA).
Mark, team Leader at SCPHA, said: “In just one week, our team of 11 were able to identify, inspect and seize more than 300kg of pork that did not comply with the new controls.
"Since our operation began we have confiscated one tonne in total.
“We are pleased our joint operation with Border Force has already made an impact in reducing the chances of an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak Britain.”
ASF is a highly contagious disease of pigs with potentially devastating effects on the farming economy.
Following a risk assessment by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, DEFRA announced new controls restricting the movement of pork into Britain.
Travellers from the EU are no longer allowed to bring pork weighing over 2kg into Britain unless it is in verified commercial packaging with EU health marks.
Mark said: “We use our expertise in food security and public health to search vehicles, trailers and freight flagged by Border Force that could be carrying pork and identify the risks.
“We confiscate any pork we find that does not meet the new standards, as well as other meats that cannot be identified.”
The operation was due to conclude this month, but has now received further funding until March 2024.
Hannah Panting, operations manager at SCPHA, said: “Our teams have done a fantastic job in protecting Britain from the significant damage an ASF outbreak could cause the farming economy.
“We look forward to continuing the success of this operation and strengthening our cooperation with Border Force across 2023 and 2024.”
In addition to the joint operation with Border Force, SCPHA provides essential health checks on food and animal products imported to Harwich International Port.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel