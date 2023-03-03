The Naze Protection Society will host a talk from acting president David Eagle in Walton and Frinton Yacht Club.

The talk is open to both members of the Yacht Club and non-members.

A spokesman for The Naze Protection Society said: “On the night you can find out more about the Naze Protection Society's planned work for this year, and the next five years.

“You'll be able to ask questions, and find out more about the history and work of the NPS, or find out more about becoming a member of the NPS.

“You'll also be able to find out more about the Yacht Club - a beautifully located and historical clubhouse which was first established in 1908. It boasts impressive views, a family-friendly and sociable club, A wide range of both sailing and social activities and runs RYA Training Courses for all levels and ages.”

Naze Protection Society has also organised a beer and sausage tasting on the evening, beer will come from Beekeeper Beer and the sausage supplier is to be confirmed.

The talk will take place on Friday, March 24, at 6.30pm, for more information email nazeprotectionsociety@gmail.com.