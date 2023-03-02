Eleven different species have been planted by Tendring Council staff and community due to support from Essex County Council’s Urban Tree Fund.

The grant includes almost £103,000 for the trees and planting materials, as well as just over £67,000 to cover maintenance costs for three years.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for environment, said the trees would improve the sense of place at the three sites.

“With such a wide variety of species these trees will really boost biodiversity in our district, supporting a range of different wildlife as well as making the sites feel more lovely for those who enjoy them,” he said.

“I know too that there is a great sense of achievement and community ownership by those who helped to plant them, with the benefits of getting out in nature and gardening well-established.

“My thanks go to Essex County Council for the funding, and to all those staff and volunteers who got involved with planting – it is now down to us all to look after these trees for future generations.”

Burrs Road Cemetery, Clacton, has had 200 callery pear, 150 rowan and 250 cherry trees planted, while Jubilee Field, Parkeston, has had 44 London plains, 10 liquid ambers and 10 ginkgoes.

Meanwhile 20 each of bald cypress, black alder, sycamore, Scots pine and Swedish whitebeam have been planted in Lotus Way, Jaywick, on the approach to the Sunspot development.

Peter Schwier, Essex County Council’s climate czar, added: “The work of the Urban Tree Fund and the Essex Forest Initiative is crucial in the fight against climate change.

“The more new trees we are able to plant, the more carbon we can absorb from the atmosphere.

“Reducing our greenhouse gas emissions is our first defence against climate change, but trees play a vital role in mitigating the impact of these emissions.

“My thanks to all the volunteers and district council staff who planted these trees, helping their local environment and the planet.”