Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co said the busy post office and convenience store, in Beach Way, was put up for sale following the previous owner’s retirement.

Lewis Last, business agent who handled the sale for Christie & Co, said the store is much relied on by the community in Jaywick village and the Brooklands estate.

“I am really pleased to have brokered this deal and seen it through to completion,” he said.

“The transaction wasn’t always plain sailing but thanks to my vendors and sellers continued efforts we made it.

“I wish Davina and Phil all the best in their retirement.”

Christie & Co said the freehold and leasehold interest of Jaywick Post Office and Store was sold from a guide price of £350,000.

“I am also really pleased for the buyer who adds this acquisition to his other business nearby,” added Mr Last.

“I am sure he will implement his new ideas with great success.”

The post office provided Drop and Go and Parcelforce Express services, as well as National Express tickets, MoneyGram and Lotto services, alongside a variety of convenience goods and sweets.