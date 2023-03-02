MORE than a dozen drivers were caught speeding through a Tendring village by eagle-eyed police officers after residents raised concerns.

Essex Police’s Clacton Community Policing Team was deployed to Thorrington Road, in Great Bentley, on Wednesday.

In total 15 drivers were captured with a speed gun exceeding the 30mph restriction, with one inconsiderate motorist clocked 47mph.

A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Thank you to all those recorded doing 30mph and below. We will continue to monitor the area.”