MORE than a dozen drivers were caught speeding through a Tendring village by eagle-eyed police officers after residents raised concerns.
Essex Police’s Clacton Community Policing Team was deployed to Thorrington Road, in Great Bentley, on Wednesday.
In total 15 drivers were captured with a speed gun exceeding the 30mph restriction, with one inconsiderate motorist clocked 47mph.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Thank you to all those recorded doing 30mph and below. We will continue to monitor the area.”
