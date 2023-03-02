The firm issued a drought warning saying the winter rainfall had failed to replenish all its water storage facilities.

Speaking to BBC Essex this morning, Regan Harris, head of public relations and media at Anglian Water, said: "I think the message is it's critical yet but we are watching very closely what the next month to six weeks worth of weather looks like because that will determine what we need to do for this spring and summer."

Last summer, a drought was declared for the East of England following the driest summer for 50 years.

The conditions, which almost completely deprived some areas of rainfall all summer, prompted the East of England, which includes Essex, to be moved into official drought status.