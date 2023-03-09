Edward Voce, five, of Clacton has been chosen to portray the Sorrow in the Ukrainian National Opera’s production of Madama Butterfly.

Rachel Voce, Edward’s mother, spoke about his preparation and love of budding love of theatre.

Bright Future - Talented Edward Voce will show off his skills in the opera production. (Image: Princes Theatre)

She said: “Ed hasn’t met the cast yet, he won’t meet them until the day of the show actually as they are touring.

“He’s rehearsing by watching opera performances on YouTube and preparing through that, it’s also a great way to introduce him to the craft.

“It’s interesting with Ed because he’s so shy and unassuming at school but when he gets on stage he’s a completely different person and so confident.”

Edward is honing his craft with Stagecoach Performing Arts School, practicing for an hour a week which will rise to three after his sixth birthday.

Colourful - Edward as Orange Crayon in his stagecoach performance of The Day the Crayons Quit. (Image: Rachel Voce)

His love for theatre stemmed from receiving the role of Joseph in the school nativity when he was in reception.

Rachel added: “Ed did the nativity three times and absolutely loved it, that’s when we joined him up with stagecoach.

“He also entered the school talent show where he read jokes to the whole school and parents, he reached the final for that.”

Edward loves performing and has expressed early signs of wanting to pursue the craft as a career when he is older.

In the Zone - Another view of Edward as Orange Crayon (Image: Rachel Voce)

When watching Broadway and Westend shows on his tablet he often asks about the actors careers and how they got involved with the industry.

Rachel said: “I try to keep him grounded because its not an easy job but he does work very hard at school which is good.

“I’ll keep emphasising the importance of hard work, consistency isn’t really a problem because its all he talks about.”

Madama Butterfly is a favourite of acclaimed Italian composer Giacomo Puccini and will be sung in its original language with English subtitles.

The show will be performed at the Princes Theatre in Clacton on Sunday, March 26, at 7pm.

To book your tickets visit bit.ly/3ZuNaMm.