An informative event, focused on the Multiply in Essex initiative by Essex County Council, will take place at Clacton Library and is aimed at improving adult numeracy skills in Essex.

Flexible courses are available to residents who do not have a maths GCSE at grade C or equivalent, to help improve maths skills.

Tony Ball, Essex County Council's cabinet member for education, said: “Multiply in Essex is a great opportunity for residents to improve their numeracy skills and feel more confident using maths in their everyday life and at work.

“Knowledgeable training providers will be on-hand at the event to advise people on which course is best to meet their needs and works with their lifestyle.”

Multiply in Essex courses can be accessed in person and online, with providers offering a range of different options, depending on what people need help with.

Providers, including ACL Essex and Colchester Institute, will be on hand at the event.

The event is aimed at residents aged 19 and older and will take place on Thursday, March 9, between 10am and 2pm.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3kXtthh.