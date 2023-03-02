The youngsters at Holland Park Primary School in Clacton are working with Joanne Hall, Forest School coordinator to gain The Beacon Status for the school.

This year’s project is with environmental charity The Tree Council and the status will help connect children with nature, as well as protect wildlife.

Matthew Moseley, headteacher of the school, said: “It's a lovely project that Mrs Hall has begun with the children and there will be so much benefit from the hard work happening now to create a new wildlife garden, a place to watch come to fruition with new life.

“Mrs Hall is looking forward to the whole school benefiting from the new wildlife and orchard area, taking turns to care for it and recording the changes over the months.”

Mrs Hall met with the school council and deputy head Andrea Blyth to discuss the beacon status action plan earlier this year.

Helpful - School site managers Keith Walker and Michael Gaynor moving the school's boundary fence. (Image: Holland Park Primary School)

Ten children have since been joining Mrs Hall every Wednesday morning to dig and prepare the ground ready for planting the wildlife seeds and orchard trees, which have been donated by the tree council.

The children were also chosen as the school’s young tree champions.

They are learning about threats to biodiversity through habitat loss and ecosystems, pollution, climate change and why trees are important.

The children are spending more time outdoors through regular forest school sessions in a bid to promote good mental health.

With the help of the school’s site manager Keith Walker and assistant site manager Michael Gaynor, the boundary fence from the school's woodland site is being moved to allow the wildlife garden project to take place.

Last Spring, Holland Park pupils helped Mrs Hall to plant more than 150 tree saplings on the school grounds, donated by the Woodland Trust.

The tree planting was to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

For more information on the environmental work the school is doing visit hollandparkprimary.org.uk and details about the Tree Council’s projects can be found by visiting treecouncil.org.uk.