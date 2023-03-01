ALL lanes of a major motorway have been stopped with long queues forming following a two-vehicle crash.
The M11 southbound before junction 8 for Stansted/A120 has been halted.
It comes following reports of a collision involving two lorries in lane one.
Traffic is stopped on the #M11 southbound between J9 and J8 due to a collision involving 2 vehicles.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 1, 2023
Emergency services are in attendance. @EssexPoliceUK @ECFRS @STN_Airport
Delays of 30 minutes above normal travel times on approach, please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/N3EREyrY2O
All lanes have been stopped, with police and traffic officers on the scene.
Others have reported that the fire service are at the incident too.
There are currently queues of around three miles on approach with delays of about 30 minutes.
UPDATE 3.36pm - One lane has been closed, traffic is now passing in lane two. Long delays remain.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here