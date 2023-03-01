The M11 southbound before junction 8 for Stansted/A120 has been halted.

It comes following reports of a collision involving two lorries in lane one.

Traffic is stopped on the #M11 southbound between J9 and J8 due to a collision involving 2 vehicles.



Emergency services are in attendance. @EssexPoliceUK @ECFRS @STN_Airport



Delays of 30 minutes above normal travel times on approach, please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/N3EREyrY2O — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 1, 2023

All lanes have been stopped, with police and traffic officers on the scene.

Others have reported that the fire service are at the incident too.

A picture of the scene (Image: Essex Travel News)

There are currently queues of around three miles on approach with delays of about 30 minutes.

UPDATE 3.36pm - One lane has been closed, traffic is now passing in lane two. Long delays remain.