ALL lanes of a major motorway have been stopped with long queues forming following a two-vehicle crash.

The M11 southbound before junction 8 for Stansted/A120 has been halted.

It comes following reports of a collision involving two lorries in lane one.

All lanes have been stopped, with police and traffic officers on the scene.

Others have reported that the fire service are at the incident too.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: A picture of the sceneA picture of the scene (Image: Essex Travel News)

There are currently queues of around three miles on approach with delays of about 30 minutes.

UPDATE 3.36pm - One lane has been closed, traffic is now passing in lane two. Long delays remain.