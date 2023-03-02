Lily O’Dea will be travelling from Walton's lifeboathouse to Harwich Quay in memory of her stepfather John Teatheredge and to fundraise for the RNLI.

Mr Teatheredge died on Boxing Day 2020 aged 63 from complications following an operation for a heart condition.

Last year she was joined by her nephew, and grandson of John, Harry Hunt, who won’t be running this year having joined the RAF.

Lily said: “‘Last year Harry and I ran together alone, and were only joined by others for the last leg, as it was more a private challenge for us, helping us come to terms with the loss of such a big part of our lives.

“This year I am pleased to be joined by some of the ‘Harwich Runners’ who have been amazing in their support towards me, having only started running in December 2021 for the challenge.”

After volunteering for Harwich RNLI in 1977, aged 17, John went on the become second coxswain in 2003 and helped to saved 427 lives at sea.

The run will take place on Saturday, March 11, at 9am. To donate visit bit.ly/3Zpy36O.