The National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton, has issued an appeal for animal enthusiasts to help support the cause by joining its ranks.

The organisation, which nurses abandoned animals before finding them new homes, heavily relies on donations and committed supporters.

Named Pets At Homes’ local Charity of the Year in 2021, bosses are now looking people to join their volunteer, fundraising and events team.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Could you be a superhero for the animals here and spare some of your time this year?

“We are appealing to find trustworthy and enthusiastic animal lovers who could lend a paw to dogs and cats in need.

“A great opportunity to help animals, either by yourself or alongside a like-minded friend, with flexibility in time commitments and hours.

“We have fundraising volunteer opportunities to suit a huge range of skillsets.

“All we ask is you are over 16 and would enjoy working within your community to help support animals. Interested? Then please get in touch. Thank you.”

To find out more information visit facebook.com/nawt.clacton.