St Osyth Market, which will offer up bargains galore across more than 40 stalls, will hold its first event of the season on April 2 behind the Sailor Boy Café.

Open from 8.30am until 3pm, traders will sell a variety of items every Sunday until the end of October and also on Wednesday’s during the six-weeks summer holiday.

The community event boasts plenty of parking and a stunning backdrop in the form of the nearby sandy seafront, which is only a stone’s throw from where stalls pitch up.

Customers are also permitted to take their dogs along to the market.

A spokesman for the popular St Osyth Market said: “Good news ladies and gents - we are back open for our first market of the season.

“We hope to be bigger and better than before with more stalls and even more great bargains.

“Please share far and wide and get the best market in Tendring buzzing for another season.

“We look forward to seeing all our regular and new customers. See you all there.”

To find out more information about St Osyth Market visit facebook.com/seawickmarketstosyth.