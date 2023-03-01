A FORMER bus controller who followed his dream of becoming an Elvis impersonator is set to perform a show in a seaside venue.

Dave Black, 52, from Colchester, will perform as the King at the Clacton Railway Club, in Carnarvon Road, on March 24.

Lighting up the stage with his uncanny tribute, the entertainer will perform some of the iconic singer’s biggest hits.

Members of the club can attend the show free while all other guests can pay £3 to enter.