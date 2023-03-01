A FORMER bus controller who followed his dream of becoming an Elvis impersonator is set to perform a show in a seaside venue.
Dave Black, 52, from Colchester, will perform as the King at the Clacton Railway Club, in Carnarvon Road, on March 24.
Lighting up the stage with his uncanny tribute, the entertainer will perform some of the iconic singer’s biggest hits.
Members of the club can attend the show free while all other guests can pay £3 to enter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here