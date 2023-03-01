Members of the National Education Union staged a walkout as part of an ongoing row over pay and the impact underfunding is having on students yesterday.

The latest picket line demonstrations followed similar industrial action which impacted pupils across the county and beyond at the beginning of February.

As was the case when teachers downed tools previously, some schools in north Essex decided to close, while others remain open to certain groups of students.

Passionate - Teacher of 33 years, Christine Fitzgerald, who works at Earls Colne Primary School, during a previous strike in Colchester (Image: Newsquest)

Colchester County High School For Girls provided remote education for Years 8, 9 and 10 while Years 7, 11, 12, and 13 were permitted to attend.

Gosbecks Primary School in Colchester chose not to provide remote education and younger students were not allowed in school until midday.

At Clacton Coastal Academy pupils in Year 11, 12 and 13 - many of whom are preparing for exams – were permitted to attend school.

St Helena School in Colchester also only allowed Year 11 and vulnerable students on site and at St George's School’s Colchester Towers Campus ten of its 22 classrooms were shut.

Georgia Townshend, executive member with the National Education Union's North East Essex branch said: "I am a parent and a teacher and the main reason I decided to come out today is because the Government is stealing from our children.

"We want a fully-funded pay rise. At the moment our pay rise is going to be funded by taking the money from our children in schools.

"This means fewer support assistants, bigger class sizes and even fewer books and pencils. It’s not fair on our children. My students deserve better."

Some parents have voiced their frustrations with being unable to take their children to school on strike days but others have given picketing teachers their backing.

Elizabeth Katy said: “The teachers are striking for the future of education, for your children.

“Finances have been cut, energy prices have increased and therefore there is no money left for resources to teach effectively.

“Schools have been run in to the ground and teachers are now doing the job of parents, social workers, disciplinarians and mental health advisers.

“It you want better education for your children, support the strikes.”

David Linghorn-Baker, meanwhile, is concerned about the impact the strikes will have on youngsters.

He said: “These children have suffered during the Covid years from significant breaks in education at key developmental stages. Strikes will only compound this.”

Support - A campaigner rallies behind teachers in Colchester during a previous demonstration (Image: Newsquest)

Diane Harrison-Bell, however, believe more emphasis needs to be placed on the reasons behind the teachers’ decision to strike.

She said: “Rather than complaining about the poor children perhaps think about how exhausted teachers who can't afford to eat properly or heat their homes.

“The last I checked trying to keep more than 30 children in line, teaching them work and then going home to do all the planning and other paperwork is draining.”