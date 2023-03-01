Members of Youth Inspired Tendring, Community Voluntary Services’ (CVST) youth volunteers, spent their half term school holidays supporting the Hope at Trinity project at Trinity Methodist Church, Clacton.

The youngsters welcomed members of the community who are in need, helped with refreshments, handed out wrapped food, and then washed and cleared up at the end of the session.

Tracey Quinn, CVST’s youth volunteer co-ordinator, said: “I want to thank the volunteers for all their work, I’m so proud of them.

“They were keen to help at the Hope Project as part of the Random Acts of Kindness Week and were fantastic getting involved and taking on various tasks.

“They all really enjoyed being part of this fabulous community project, which was a new experience and a real eye-opener to them.

“It was a great opportunity for them to see how volunteering can really impact the lives of others.”

The Hope at Trinity project is a day centre for the homeless and vulnerable in Clacton and Jaywick – a part of the Shelter and Health Enlisting Local Support group (SHELLS), organised by the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance.

Deacon Angela Shereni said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the young volunteers for helping us during half term break.

“I would like to say to the young volunteers - you were incredible, and our volunteers loved working with you.

“With your help, we were able to feed the vulnerable and homeless.

“You were so kind and caring which made our guests comfortable. And it was a joy to work with you.

“You should be proud of yourselves and your choice to volunteer with us. I sincerely appreciate your time and dedication to our cause.”

Youth Inspired Tendring, for young people aged 16 to 18 years old, meets weekly at CVST on Wednesdays at 4pm.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Youth Inspired Tendring and helping the community should call Tracey Quinn on 01255 245692.