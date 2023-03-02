There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Bailey

Bailey (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Foxhound

Colour - White with tan and black

Described as "sweet, loyal and fun-loving" Bailey is a dog who is looking for a new forever home.

She loves snoozing on the sofa, going out for long walks and playing with a soft teddy.

Bailey can sometimes become overwhelmed when out on a walk or if she is being introduced to strangers she will need calm reassurance and a bit of patience.

If you want to adopt Bailey you can view their full profile here.

Penny and Betty

Penny and Betty (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old

Breed - King Charles Spaniel

Colour - White and black

Penny and Betty are sisters who came into the care of the RSPCA after their owner could unfortunately no longer take care of them.

Both dogs have a medical issues, with Penny being diabetic and Betty having a heart murmur.

Penny is on twice-daily insulin injections, but will happily sit for them with the promise of a treat afterwards.

The pair of them love going for casual strolls in the park and snoozing away on the sofa.

If you want to adopt Penny and Betty you can view their full profile here.

Pixie

Pixie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Maine Coon Cross

Colour - Golden brown

Pixie is a cat who is looking for a quiet and rural home with minimal stress.

She is described as an "affectionate character" and is a very independent cat who loves to sit outside.

Pixie is looking for a home where she is an only pet and with older and understanding children that won't present her with unpredictable noise.

If you want to adopt Pixie you can view their full profile here.

Poppy

Poppy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Collie crossbreed

Colour - White with black spots

Poppy came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray, so there is no previous history on her.

However, she is a bright and energetic dog who loves to play and go on walks. She is not keen on noisy things going past her so quiet walking areas are recommended.

Poppy could potentially live with another dog pending introductions. She can live with children over the age of 12 but no cats as she is not cat tested.

If you want to adopt Poppy you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”