Parents of nearly 17,000 pupils will discover the outcome of their secondary school applications.

The total number of applications for September 2023 admissions is the highest number Essex County Council has ever received, with 16,945 pupils vying for their preferred place.

The council revealed just under 97 per cent of children are being offered one of their named preferences.

Popular - The Gilberd School in Colchester (Image: Newsquest)

Figures show 84 per cent of youngsters are being offered their parent’s first preference this year.

A further 8.5 per cent have been offered their second choice, meaning almost 93 per cent have been offered either their top or second preference.

Families who have applied will receive their offer by email or by logging onto the Essex County Council website.

The authority’s education boss Tony Ball said: “It is fantastic to see that, once again, we have been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place.

“I hope those embarking on this exciting next step enjoy their last few months at primary and junior school before they set out on their next academic adventure.”