SCHOOLS across Essex have implemented full or partial closures today in response to teachers deciding to take part in strike action.
Members of the National Education Union are staging a walkout as part of an ongoing row over pay and the impact underfunding is having on students.
Today’s picket follows similar industrial action which impacted pupils in Essex and beyond at the beginning of February.
As was the case when teachers downed tools previously, some schools across the county have decided to close, while others remain open to certain groups of students.
At Clacton Coastal Academy, for example, pupils in Year 11, 12 and 13 - many of whom are preparing for exams - will be permitted to attend school.
Vulnerable children and those of critical workers will also be allowed, while all other year groups will have to remain at home and take part in remote learning.
Similarly, St Helena School in Colchester will only allow Year 11 and vulnerable students on site and at St George's School’s Colchester Towers Campus ten of its 22 classrooms will be shut.
Here is a list of all Essex schools which have decided to shut or partially shut in response to the strikes:
Basildon Lower and Upper Academy
Beauchamps High School
Becket Keys Church of England School
Brentwood County High School
Brentwood Ursuline Convent High School
Brightside Primary School
Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
Chelmer Valley High School
Chrishall Holy Trinity And St Nicholas Church of E
Colchester County High School For Girls
Danbury Park Community Primary School
De La Salle School, Basildon
Debden Park High School
Dunmow St Mary's Primary School
Glenwood School
Gosbecks Primary School
Great Sampford Community Primary School
Helena Romanes School
John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School
Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School
Lincewood Primary School
Mayflower High School
Mid Essex Co-Operative Academy
New Rickstones Academy
Newhall Primary Academy
Oakfield Primary School
Paxman Academy
Philip Morant School and College
Plume, Maldon - Fambridge Road Campus
Rettendon Primary School
Roach Vale Primary School
Shenfield High School
Silver End Academy
Spring Meadow Primary School
St Andrew's Church of England (Voluntary Aided)
St Andrew's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled)
St Clare's Catholic Primary School
St George's School, Colchester - Towers Campus
St Helena School
St Joseph the Worker Catholic Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Canvey Island
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harwich
Terling Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primar
The Appleton School
The Fitzwimarc School
The Gilberd School
The King John School
The Mayflower Primary School
The Ramsey Academy
The Robert Drake Primary School
The Sweyne Park School
The Willows Primary School
White Court School
Wickford Primary School
William De Ferrers School
Winter Gardens Academy
