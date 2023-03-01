Members of the National Education Union are staging a walkout as part of an ongoing row over pay and the impact underfunding is having on students.

Today’s picket follows similar industrial action which impacted pupils in Essex and beyond at the beginning of February.

As was the case when teachers downed tools previously, some schools across the county have decided to close, while others remain open to certain groups of students.

At Clacton Coastal Academy, for example, pupils in Year 11, 12 and 13 - many of whom are preparing for exams - will be permitted to attend school.

Vulnerable children and those of critical workers will also be allowed, while all other year groups will have to remain at home and take part in remote learning.

Similarly, St Helena School in Colchester will only allow Year 11 and vulnerable students on site and at St George's School’s Colchester Towers Campus ten of its 22 classrooms will be shut.

Here is a list of all Essex schools which have decided to shut or partially shut in response to the strikes:

Basildon Lower and Upper Academy

Beauchamps High School

Becket Keys Church of England School

Brentwood County High School

Brentwood Ursuline Convent High School

Brightside Primary School

Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery

Chelmer Valley High School

Chrishall Holy Trinity And St Nicholas Church of E

Colchester County High School For Girls

Danbury Park Community Primary School

De La Salle School, Basildon

Debden Park High School

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Glenwood School

Gosbecks Primary School

Great Sampford Community Primary School

Helena Romanes School

John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School

Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School

Lincewood Primary School

Mayflower High School

Mid Essex Co-Operative Academy

New Rickstones Academy

Newhall Primary Academy

Oakfield Primary School

Paxman Academy

Philip Morant School and College

Plume, Maldon - Fambridge Road Campus

Rettendon Primary School

Roach Vale Primary School

Shenfield High School

Silver End Academy

Spring Meadow Primary School

St Andrew's Church of England (Voluntary Aided)

St Andrew's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled)

St Clare's Catholic Primary School

St George's School, Colchester - Towers Campus

St Helena School

St Joseph the Worker Catholic Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Canvey Island

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harwich

Terling Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primar

The Appleton School

The Fitzwimarc School

The Gilberd School

The King John School

The Mayflower Primary School

The Ramsey Academy

The Robert Drake Primary School

The Sweyne Park School

The Willows Primary School

White Court School

Wickford Primary School

William De Ferrers School

Winter Gardens Academy

To find out exactly how the strikes are impacting your school CLICK HERE.