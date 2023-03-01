A train was terminated at Kirby Cross shortly before 4pm on Friday afternoon due to what train operator Greater Anglia descried as a police "incident".

Passengers took to social media to report seeing boys jumping over the pill box into Frinton Station and that the train from Walton was forced to sound its horn as a warning.

Sue Taylor, Tendring Neighbourhood Watch secretary, said she has complained to Greater Anglia after being left feeling unsafe and had previously seen two people fighting on the platform.

“We need barriers in our local stations to prevent large groups arriving without tickets,” she said.

“We need the stations to be fully staffed, especially in the afternoon and evening.

“There have been incidents in supermarkets both in Walton and Frinton, mostly caused by young people.

“Some of it is mindless vandalism, such as when they broke a notice board at the Crossing Cottage, which is near the station.

“The police have been excellent and have responded extremely quickly when people report issues, and that is why they put in dispersal orders.

“Neighbourhood Watch wants to encourage people to report antisocial behaviour both to the police and also Tendring Council.

“If issues go unreported, how can they expect the police to deal with it in the long term?”

Frinton and its train station was inundated with teenage troublemakers at the end of last year, including one young yob setting off a firework in Sainsbury’s in Connaught Avenue.

Police put dispersal orders in place to thwart anti-social behaviour and some young people were taken home to their parents.

British Transport Police previously said it carries out highly visible patrols around the clock to deter anti-social behaviour and would encourage any passengers with any concerns to text BTP discreetly on 61016.

The force said it had no incidents logged relating to Frinton station on Friday.

Greater Anglia tweeted a message to passengers on Friday to state the 3.56pm train from Colchester to Walton was terminated at Kirby Cross and would not call at Frinton and Walton.

"This is due to the police dealing with an incident," it said.

The 4.58pm train from Walton to Colchester started from Kirby Cross due to the same incident.

Greater Anglia was contacted for comment, but had not responded at the time of going to press.