This year’s Late Risers Car Boot Sale will take place in London Road, Clacton, and traders from the area are looking forward to selling a variety of items from different stalls.

Organisers Richard and Michelle Allwright are excited for the events return that will see thousands of residents gather for fun days out.

Michelle said: “The boot sales have been running for more than 20 years and we’ve been involved for ten.

“It’s our family business and I’ve come from the marketing background from my youth, I also run the large Clacton Christmas market so I love all of it.”

The regular outdoor event is expected to be busier than ever this year as residents look for alternative ways to make money.

The cost of living crisis has meant items that would usually be thrown away are now set to be recycled in the community’s economy.

Michelle added: “Also it’s a great way for people to remain social. We have a lot of older residents who come out simply to socialise and they say it’s good for their mental health.

“Sometimes it’s just nice to have a chat with someone over a cup of tea and a snack in the presence of company.”

“We’re a very friendly and sociable car boot but we’re also great for bargains, some stalls will sell brand new items like houseware but people buy things to resell them as well.

“As long as both parties are happy then that is fine as well.”

As well as recycling items for the Clacton economy, generous residents will be buying clothes and electrical goods for donations to other causes such as the Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal.

The Late Risers Car Boot will take place on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays and bank holiday Mondays.

Attendance for sellers will cost £8 in cars and £10 in vans with an additional £2 for trailers.

Buyers can attend at 50p per person and £1 for every car.

The first car boot of the year will take place on Saturday, March 4, for more information call Richard on 07581 795214.