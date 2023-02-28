Clacton Airshow returns this summer for the 30th event, and to celebrate its Pearl Anniversary is looking for flight fans from across the decades to get in touch and share their nostalgia.

Organisers at Tendring Council want to hear from people whether it is memories of the first-ever Clacton Airshow, old photos or programmes from events past.

This year’s show will take place on August 24 and 25.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for tourism, said: “Clacton Airshow has such a great pedigree over its three-decade history, and I am sure holds a special place in many people’s hearts – whether they are aviation fans, or just remember spending holidays here during the event as a child,” he said.

“While our team – working with our flight directors, are looking to stage a fabulous air display, we’re also keen to hear people’s memories; and depending on what we receive we’ll look to share those accordingly.

“For the Clacton Airshow to continue to be a part of people’s lives, it is vital that it is supported by those who enjoy it – whether that’s by making a donation, buying a programme, or even volunteering at the event.”

To share your memories please email clactonairshow@tendringdc.gov.uk.