The Ladies Section of Clacton Golf Club raised the cash for the Bread and Roses charity, which plans to restore the SB May.

The vessel, which was built in Harwich 130 years ago and is now at St Osyth Boatyard, will be used to support vulnerable women, who would be welcomed aboard to partake in sour-dough baking.

Jane Harman and Vicky Walsh from Bread and Roses were invited to lunch at Clacton Golf Club, where they were handed a cheque for £3,670 by Steph Smith.

Bread and Roses had been picked as the ladies’ captain’s charity for the year.

A spokesman for the charity said: “In August 2021 we were donated a gangplank to enable access onboard, which was a game-changer and from that were awarded a small Heritage Lottery grant of just under £10,000.

“This was to hold taster days when local groups and organisations that support vulnerable women, bakers and grain growers and women who work on the water were invited aboard for a sourdough demonstration and buffet lunch.

“We had extremely positive feedback.

“This welcome donation will certainly help ensure that the future of SB May is looking good.”