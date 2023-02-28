The Clacton Rotary Club launched a fundraising campaign with a view of providing relief to those impacted by the earthquake disasters in Turkey and Syria.

Following a series of supermarket collections and local events the club’s volunteer members have generated more than £5,800 for the cause.

It will now be sent to the National Rotary Disaster Trust before being distributed to those providing support to civilians impacted by the devastating earthquakes.

A spokesman for the Clacton Rotary Club said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who have supported our fundraising efforts for this cause.

“With your donations the club has raised over £5,800.

“We would like to thank Morrisons at Waterglade for allowing us to collect there and the residents of Great Bentley who organised a coffee morning.

“Thank you also to The Mad About Theatre Company for holding a cake sale.

“The money raised will be channelled through the National Rotary Disaster Trust to provide much needed temporary shelter aid and longer term support services.”

To find out more information about the Clacton Rotary Club visit clactonrotary.org.