Blueprints for the development at Thorpe Park haev now been approved by Tendring Council.

The development will see the solar farm built alongside inverters, substations, security cameras, fencing, access tracks and landscaping.

An initial application was refused in August 2022 leading the developers to return with alterations.

Daniel Land, chairman of Thorpe Parish Council, said: “When the initial application was submitted I spoke to residents about it as the plan as it could potentially impact properties in the area aesthetically.

“The first application only saw a few people object, it’s in a fairly secluded area but will still affect people in that rural setting.”

Residents have raised concerns about the possible issues the development could cause for wildlife and the train line.

Location - A map showing the area the solar farm will cover (Image: Daniel Land)

Mr Land added: “One of the fields splits the train lines but in that area trains are going at quite a slow speed.”

The amended application addressed concerns raised by consultees including the county council's place services, Essex Police and Natural England.

Place services noted that the proposed development is likely to impact reptiles such as slow worms, common lizards, and grass snakes in and next to the site.

Essex Police recommended CCTV at the form to be monitored continuously noting crimes at solar parks in other parts of the country rising

Natural England found that although the development would lead to a loss of more than 20 hectares of Best and Most Versatile (BMV) land, it would not be permanent as the farm’s steel piles could be removed in the future.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “The local planning authority has acted positively and proactively in determining this application by identifying matters of concern within the application, as originally submitted, and negotiating with the applicant acceptable amendments to the proposal to address those concerns.

“As a result the local planning authority has been able to grant planning permission for an acceptable proposal in accordance with the presumption in favour of sustainable development as set out within the National Planning Policy Framework.”