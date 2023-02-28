ESSEX residents have been sharing their snaps of the Northern Lights which made a rare appearance over our skies.
The UK's night sky was lit up with colour yesterday evening, February 27, with the lights visible as far as Cornwall.
The Aurora Borealis are typically best seen in areas with high latitudes and are closer to the Arctic, such as Iceland and Scandinavia, however, were visible in parts of the county last night.
What are the Northern Lights?
The Aurora is caused by atoms and molecules in our atmosphere colliding with particles from the Sun, according to the Royal Museum Greenwich.
Adding that the light's wavy patterns are created by force lines in the Earth's magnetic field, with the different colours created by different gasses.
The lowest area of the Aurora is normally around 80 miles from Earth whilst the top could be hundreds of miles above Earth.
Usually, Scotland is the only part of the UK that is lucky enough to see the wonders of the world, however last night, even areas of south England, including Kent and Cornwall should be able to see the display.
Some in Essex were lucky enough to spot and snap some incredible photos of the Northern Lights in the night sky.
Shots show the Aurora Borealis lighting up Essex, with many enjoying its stunning views.
Do you have any photos of the Northern Lights? Send them in to us.
Did you get photos of the Northern Lights?
