Jamie Gilding was last seen this evening in the Chigwell area of Epping Forest.

The 33-year-old is described as white and 5ft 8ins tall and has a very slim build.

He was last seen wearing an Arsenal shirt and blue jeans and it is believed he is not wearing any footwear.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you’re with Jamie, or know of his whereabouts, or have any information that might help us find Jamie, please call 999, quoting incident 989 of 27 February."