Pupils from the reception class at St Philomena’s School, in Hadleigh Road, joined officers from the Frinton and Walton Community Policing team for the fun initiative.

A spokesman for the force said officers descended upon the school to help pupils solve the imaginary crime on Thursday.

He added: “Officers from the team attended the school, where the reception class played their part in a fictional burglary regarding stolen books.

“The students learned how to collect evidence from a crime scene and put all the equipment into evidence bags.

“They completed the crime scene cordon logbook, and seized items while wearing the correct protective gloves to ensure they preserve any evidence.

"The class helped cracked the case and the mystery is solved.

“The students are budding detectives in the making for the future and everyone enjoyed their time together.”

As part of the school’s ‘people who help us’ project, the reception class also visited Frinton Fire Station.

“They all got to use the water hose, sat in the fire engine and try on uniforms,” the school said.

“It was such an incredible experience for all of them.”