A host of activities and events have been lined-up to take place across the entire country this year.

And they will kick-off with the sparkling display at Clacton Pier at 9pm on Saturday night, March 4, along with live music earlier in the evening.

SMC will be playing in the Boardwalk Bar and Grill from 5pm to 9pm and rides will be open until 10pm.

Pier of the Year - Pier director Billy Ball with NPS Chairman Tim Wardley when Clacton Pier won the Pier of the Year contest in 2020. Picture: Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

The Year of the Pier 2023 celebrations have been organised by the National Piers Society (NPS).

They will include special tours to visit attractions on the northeast coast, Isle of Man, and Scotland, as well as talks, lectures, and a touring exhibition.

Clacton Pier will hold a number of events, including a traditional end-of-the-pier show on September 2, reliving happy memories of the Jolly Roger Theatre.

The following day NPS President Gavin Henderson will offer a fascinating talk about the history of pier entertainment with archive footage and personal memories of his early career as a musician in pier theatre orchestras.

Pier director Billy Ball said it is a chance to promote and highlight the important role played by these iconic British attractions.

“We jumped at the opportunity to support this whole initiative in a big way,” he said.

“It is about piers coming together to celebrate their rich history and the significance they have had in this country’s tourism and leisure industry.

“The NPS does so much to raise awareness as the leading authority in the field and we are delighted to give it our backing.

"What better way for us to get our free fireworks displays underway this year.”

Band - SMC will be playing at the weekend. Picture: Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

Tim Wardley, NPS Chairman, said a lot of planning has gone into Year of the Pier 2023.

“We are fortunate enough to have 62 piers which contribute so much to the UK’s coastal tourism economy,” he added.

“They have embraced the idea of the celebrations, none more so than Clacton Pier, and we hope 2023 will be very special year for us.”

Mr Wardley will be at the pier from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday if visitors would like to know more about the work of the NPS and the nationwide events.