Grant Clarke, 35, studied at art school and has always been creative, but he originally developed and ran a car body repair business.

He has been making candles for the past ten years as a hobby, but it has now taken priority as he was told his lungs were being adversely affected by the dust and paint particles associated with his work.

He has now launched an aromatherapy candle business, Light by Night, at Suffolk’s Stonham Barns leisure and retail park.

He said: “It was time for me to change my career path.

“So, I hit the street market and events circuit with products I had been producing at home and have not looked back.

“The products were winning customers across the board, and this made the decision to change what I was doing all the easier.

“Who knows what the future will bring but while sales are still growing, I am happy to keep doing what I enjoy.

“It’s not like work at all - I hope these good vibes continue.”

After the challenges of the last three years, Grant found that his well-being candle range was being sought out as a remedy to the stresses and strains of modern life.

He his now offering hand-crafted scented candles, tea lights and wax melts with fragrances such as Zesty Orange, Lime Basil and Mandarin and Fluffy Towels.

He said: “The fragrances all help with relaxation – and can provide the ideal setting for meditation - and that’s what we all need after the years we have been through.

“It’s been quite a health and wellbeing roller coaster and as a result anxiety levels are generally still high.

“‘Aromatherapy products of all kinds including candles are making quite a comeback.

“My thoughts turned to opening an outlet during lockdown when I found that online sales of my scented candle products were taking off.

“Candles were helpful as a de-stress mechanism during the long lockdown months, and they are still helping as we go through the cost-of-living crisis.”