AN uninsured car has been taken off the road after police officers spotted it being driven illegally.

Essex Police said its officers spotted the Ford Fiesta being driven in Clacton before they took action.

A police statement reads: “This vehicle was brought to the attention of officers from the Community Policing Team, who were out on proactive patrols in Clacton.

“It was soon established the driver only had a provisional licence and was driving without insurance.”

The driver has been reported and the vehicle seized.