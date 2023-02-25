ESSEX Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a man missing from his home in North Essex.
Sean Collins, who lives in Clacton, has not been in touch with friends and family and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.
The 43-year-old is about 5ft 11ins tall and has short brown hair and beard.
It is possible Sean may also be in Colchester.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you see Sean or know where he is please call us immediately on 101."
UPDATE - Sean has been found.
