Sean Collins, who lives in Clacton, has not been in touch with friends and family and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

The 43-year-old is about 5ft 11ins tall and has short brown hair and beard.

It is possible Sean may also be in Colchester.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you see Sean or know where he is please call us immediately on 101."

UPDATE - Sean has been found.