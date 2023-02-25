The motorbike rider from Essex was left with life-changing injuries after the incident.

Leigh Garside was driving at 100mph on a 60mph road in Icklesham, Sussex whilst more than twice the legal limit.

Police at a static stop-check site asked him to stop but the 39-year-old continued to speed away down the A259.

As he approached a bend in the road at 45mph, 15mph over the speed limit, he veered to the wrong side and collided into the motorcyclist who was riding with a group of friends.

Even though the airbags of his Mercedes went off, Garside continued driving away from the scene.

A short distance away he finally stopped and was arrested by officers.

PC Richard Brand from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said: “He showed a total lack of regard for the safety of himself and other road users.”

A breath test revealed the driver had 96mcg of alcohol per 100ml in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Lewes Crown Court, Garside admitted to drinking three pints of bitter at the pub before driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The transport driver from Winchelsea, east Sussex, was jailed for two and a half years and was disqualified from driving for six years and three months.

The incident occurred at around 12:10pm on 14 August last year.

PC Brand said: “On the day of the incident Garside took unnecessary risks. He was driving well in excess of the speed limit and he was drunk.

“His driving showed a total lack of regard for the safety of other road users and himself.

“Dangerous driving and drink driving will not be tolerated on the roads of Sussex and anyone caught committing these offences will be dealt with robustly.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this court case, to remove a dangerous driver from our roads.

“The injured motorcyclist is still receiving treatment as a result of his injuries and this has had a profound effect on him and his family.

“Garside has now lost his freedom as a result of his actions and may not drive a vehicle for some considerable time once he is released."

Drink-driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed and seriously injured on our roads.