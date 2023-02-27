Psychologists hope older adults in the early stages of the disease can help identify early symptoms from the comfort of their own homes.

The relaxed sessions will help researchers from the Department of Psychology explore how retaining information in the ‘working memory’ is affected by the degenerative condition.

Dr Vanessa Loaiza, who is leading the study, said: “Although it is early stages this research could help us find the difference between an ordinary ‘senior moment’ and something a lot more serious.

“We really need the help of people with Alzheimer’s to find out more about the disease and I urge anyone who can help to get in touch with my team.”

During the virtual sessions, simple exercises will help researchers see how memory is impacted by dementia.

The results will then be compared against other older adults to see how healthy ageing differs from Alzheimer’s-induced memory loss.

Dr Loaiza’s study will distinguish between the subtle kinds of working memory mistakes that healthy older adults make compared to older adults living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Clearly distinguishing normal forgetfulness from dementia will help scientists and medical professionals catch and treat the condition early in its progression.

To register for the study visit bit.ly/3YUGszp.

