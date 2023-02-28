The mural was painted as part of the Jaywick Sands Art Trail project launched by Brazilian artist Ieda Lima-Boswell in collaboration with artists and community groups in the area.

Residents gathered at Jaywick Beach Bar on Saturday, February 18, to paint the bar as well as build wildlife boxes from recycled pallet wood and other donated materials.

Joyous - All smiles as the mural begins to take shape (Image: Ieda Lima-Boswell)

Ieda said: “I’m glad to say the Art Trail Project has been launched in a great way.

“Neighbours from the community got together around the idea of writing and painting Jaywick postcards at the Beach Bar walls.

Colourful - Ieda painting a postcard on the beach bar mural (Image: Ieda Lima-Boswell)

“Mother Louise Oliver, from St Christopher Church, brought refreshments and snacks, children were painting postcards with me, groups of all ages came to be with us and it was great fun.”

Ieda moved to Jaywick Sands two years ago and has hosted exhibitions in New York and Paris in her role as a textile designer.

Focused - Garren Osbourne of Clacton Community Transition paints a postcard (Image: Ieda Lima-Boswell)

She got the idea of the art trail whilst renovating her bungalow, she started painting things around Jaywick including the seafront, a ferry and the Martello tower which residents enjoyed.

Ieda spotted a wall behind a seafront bungalow which was bland looking but it’s neighbouring garden had a courtyard with wonderful plants.

Creative - Ieda painting the beach bar in Jaywick Sands (Image: Ieda Lima-Boswell)

She added:” The mural is in the corner of Brooklands and Essex Avenue and I wanted it to depict the beauty of Jaywick Sands through my eyes.

“Once I got permission, I started painting and it soon became a place where people would come with a cup of tea to watch me work.

Artistic - A colourful addition to the mural's postcards (Image: Ieda Lima-Boswell)

“Someone posted it on social media and more people came to see it everyday.”

Ieda decided to paint the courtyard and place it on the wall which also garnered rave reviews, and was ultimately the first mural of the project.

Coverage - Danny Sloggett was in attendance talking to residents (Image: Ieda Lima-Boswell)

The bar painting was the second of five murals which will be created to show off the features of Jaywick.