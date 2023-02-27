The Tendring Community fund was launched by Tendring Council in spring 2022 to provide support for groups working to tackle social isolation, unemployment, or improving health and education outcomes.

A first phase of applications for the 2022 funding round closed in June and was approved in October totalling £131,888, going to 15 different organisations.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Council cabinet member responsible for partnerships, said the funding would make a big impact on communities.

She said: “The awards panel always has a tough time selecting grant winners as there is so much good work happening in our communities; and it is pleasing to see the success some of our phase one winners have already been having.

“I am delighted that we’ve now completed the 2022 funding round, and I am confident those projects awarded in phase two will be just as impactful; I am excited to see how these initiatives progress.

“We would also strongly encourage groups to apply for funding in the new round of applications; remember, your application is stronger if you have match funding, and bids can be for both revenue and capital projects.”

Among those successful with bids in phase one was Great Clacton Junior School which received £9,000 to develop a catering room and pop-up shop to support families with food and clothing.

The Active Wellbeing Society, which is preparing to run a bike recycling scheme this summer, was helped by a £15,000 grant.

Now the successful applicants from phase two have been confirmed by the awards panel, with a further 12 groups due to receive more than £92,700.

These include £15,000 for Youth Enquiry Service Tendring to increase its mental health support for young people, and £15,000 for an initiative by Little Oakley Parish Council to develop an empty area of scrubland into a recreation space available for all to use.

There is still around £131,400 available, and applications are now open for the next round of funding.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday, March 31, to apply visit bit.ly/3YZ1nRX.