Tendring Council is supporting this year’s Great British Spring Clean and the mass campaign will bring together individuals and groups to make a difference to the environment.

The event is hosted by charity Keep Britain Tidy which is keen to stress how litter picking can be accessible to everybody with the right resources.

Michael Talbot, Tendring council cabinet member responsible for environment, said: “There are already a number of excellent community litter picking groups up and down Tendring – so why not join in and lend a hand to them, or even organise your own clean up as part of the Great British Spring Clean?

“We can help provide bags, litter pickers and collection of what you clean up, so please get in touch with us.”

Tendring Council is calling on residents to show pride in their area by pledging on Keep Britain Tidy’s website to pick a bag or more of litter, helping make a huge difference to the environment.

As well as being good for the environment, after the 2022 campaign, 85 per cent of people who took part said they felt more pride for their area.

A post campaign survey of participants also shows 71 per cent agreed they feel more a part of their community and 69 per cent agreed that they are more aware of the litter issues in their area.

The Great British Spring Clean, now in its eighth year, saw people up and down the country come together last year to clean up nearly half a million bags of litter.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “The Great British Spring Clean simply would not be possible without the backing of our local authority partners.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support from Tendring Council and residents.

“During this year’s campaign, we are calling on everyone to show Pride in Place and help us harness the power of collective environmental action by taking on the Big Bag Challenge.”

This year’s campaign will take place from March 17 to April 2, to get involved visit http://bit.ly/3EyGVPq and for more support email recycle@tendringdc.gov.uk.